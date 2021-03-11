Empty Bowls luncheon set for April 9

“If you can’t feed 100 people, feed just one.”

— Mother Teresa

And, it’s possible to feed the hungry with an “Empty Bowl,” said Kim May, director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center in Troy.

For 15 years, the local Salvation Army has been hosting an Empty Bowls luncheon with the proceeds designated to feed the hungry people in Pike County.

“Because of COVID-19, we postponed last year’s Empty Bowls luncheon from April to September, not knowing what the response would be,” May said. “But, the people of Pike County have a history of generosity and again they came through with the largest donation ever to Empty Bowls, making it possible for the Salvation Army to help more friends and neighbors in need at a time when the needs are even greater.”

Now, back on track, Empty Bowls 2021 is set for 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on April 9 at the Bush Baptist Church Family Life Center in Troy.

“Sponsorships are a big part of our fundraising efforts and are greatly appreciated,” May said. Sponsorships are from $100 to $1,000 and any contribution less that $100 qualifies one to be a Friend of Empty Bowls.

“The Empty Bowls Luncheon is a huge part of our Empty Bowls fundraising efforts,” May said. Donations to the dine-in/carry-out luncheon are $20 and include soups of all kinds, chilies, stews, gumbos and more luncheon and a locally handcrafted bowl to take home as a reminder that hunger exists. The bowls will be made by Larry Percy’s students at Troy University and Carrie McLaney’s students at Pike County High School, members of the Colley Senior Complex and individuals around the community.

And there will be an opportunity to bid for bowls made by professional artists including

Larry Percy, Walter Black, Drew Black, Marion Parker, Carter Sanders, John and Millie Biggie and Carrie McLaney. And this year, Kim May will offer a bowl up for bids so the bidding should be fast and furious.

Back by popular demand will be Ed Whatley who plays guitar and sings all the old favorite country and gospel songs and throws in a few new country and contemporary songs.

“Ed will play and sing throughout the luncheon and we look forward to having him back,” May said. We encourage everyone to mark April 9 on their calendar and make plans to join us for the Empty Bowls Luncheon on April 9.”