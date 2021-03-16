expand
Ad Spot

March 17, 2021

Messenger launches College Hoops bracket contest

By Staff Reports

Published 10:00 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Want to have a chance to win $1 million?

The Messenger is giving you that opportunity by partnering with other media outlets across the country in this year’s College Hoops bracket contest brought to you by Southern Animal Hospital.

This year local residents will have a chance to fill out a bracket and enter a nationwide contest for the chance at $1 million.

All you have to do is pick the perfect bracket from the round of 64 to the championship game and cash the check.

Other national prizes include a PlayStation 5 and gift cards.

Shortly after the 64-team field was announced Sunday evening, our bracket contest went live at troymessenger.com/college-hoops.

We encourage you to register and make your picks before the first games are played Friday.

The Messenger reader who finishes with the highest score throughout the tournament will win a $100 gift card. Smaller prizes will be awarded to the second ($75 gift card) and third place ($50 gift card).  You’ll also have a chance to pick against a slate of lo-cal VIP pickers.

Picks must be submitted by 10:45 a.m. Friday, before the first-round games begin.

Besides competing against people in Pike County and across the country, you can also set up groups among friends or colleagues to see who can pick the best bracket.  So if you want to pick a bracket based on who has the cooler mascot or uniforms, go right ahead.

It’s all free, and mostly for fun.

More News

Teen battling cancer shows love for animals

Messenger launches College Hoops bracket contest

Eli Connally celebrates first birthday with time capsule gift

Eagles defeat Daleville, 20-2

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think President Trump should be censured or impeached because of his support of protestors at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events