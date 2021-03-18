Big innings lift Trojans to win over Brantley

The Charles Henderson Trojans got back into the win column with a 14-9 win over Brantley on Thursday night in Brantley.

The Trojans had a seven-run third and a five-run fifth to pull away from the Bulldogs before pulling off a five-run win.

Damian Hart and Darryl Lee both finished 3-4 at the plate with two RBI for the Trojans. Ben Reeves, Adrian Caldwell, J.B. Sanders and Will Templin all finished with two RBI. Sanders, Lee, Caldwell and Templin also had two RBI.

Cam Foley had one hit for the Trojans and scored two runs.

Brady Huner got the start for the Trojans in the win. Huner pitched five innings and allowed seven earned runs, nine runs total. He allowed five hits and six walks. He struck out six batters.

Dalton Stephens pitched the remaining two innings. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

The Trojans will be back in action on Saturday when they host Dothan beginning at 11:30 a.m.