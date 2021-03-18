Senecal convicted

Jean Senecal, a former Troy resident and doctor, was found guilty by a Pike County jury of rape and sodomy.

The investigation into then 72-year-old Senecal began in March 2018. At the time, Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said the investigation crossed into multiple jurisdictions and included multiple agencies. Senecal with charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of incest.

At the time of Senecal’s arrest District Attorney Tom Anderson said Senecal was alleged to have had a sexual relationship with the victim over a “period of years” and that there is video evidence in which “the victim appears incapacitated, likely by involuntary means such as pharmaceuticals.”

Anderson said Senecal was convicted on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy, all Class A felonies. Each count carries a sentence of life or not more than 99 years and not less than 10 years.

Senecal’s sentencing hearing will be April 1 in front of Judge Shannon Clark.

Anderson said he wanted to thank investigators for their efforts and Assistant District Attorney Ternisha Jones, who prosecuted the case.