Hobby Lobby opens: Mayor says more shops opening soon

Hobby Lobby in Troy is now open for business.

The craft and home décor store opened Friday morning in the new Trojan Marketplace at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 South and John H. Witherington Drive.

“The success of our stores in Alabama is a good indicator that Troy shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” said Kelly Black, director of advertising. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”

The Troy location is Hobby Lobby’ 26th store in Alabama. The 50,000 square-foot retail store is managed by Tracy Adamson.

“There’s a tremendous amount of excitement about Hobby Lobby opening in Troy,” Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said. “We’re excited for them and their fans and customers in our area. Hobby Lobby seems to be one of the more talked about retailers we’ve had open in Troy.”

The Trojan Marketplace shopping center is Troy’s newest retail development. In addition to Hobby Lobby, the plaza also will feature Ross Dress for Less, TJ-Maxx, Ulta Beauty Sup-ply, Five Below and Rack Room Shoes. There are also two out-parcels under development but no tenants have been announced.

“This is good for the community,” Reeves said. “Hobby Lobby is just the first to open. There will be more opening in the days, weeks and months to come. This is another opportunity for people in Troy to come and shop as well as people in the surrounding area to come to Troy to shop.”

Hobby Lobby has over 900 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than

70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Monday through

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.