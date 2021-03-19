Stone Martin Builders’ project newest residential development in Troy

Stone Martin Builders cut the ribbon on its show home for Walter’s Branch sub-division on Ananias Street Wednesday afternoon.

The show home is part of a 38-lot sub-division near the Troy Sportsplex. Sharon Langford, a REALTOR, for Stone Martin’s At Home with Prestige Properties, said lots are currently being sold at Walter’s Branch. She said the project is currently in Phase 1 of development.

“We hope the success is what we think it will be,” Langford said. “We hope to continue to grow and plan for more phases.”

Langford said Stone Martin builds all over Alabama and part of Georgia. She said last year, Stone Martin sold more than 800 homes and is on target to sell more than 1,000 homes this year.

She said Walter’s Branch in Troy would become part of that growth. She said prospective homebuyers are invited to call her at 334-635-9443 to set up an appointment to visit the show home, located at 101 Ananias St. She said prospective buyers could choose a floor plan from four different series — traditional, heritage, Wellington and Elite Ranch. In all, there are about 30 floorplans from which to choose.