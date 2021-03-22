Brundidge residents support drive-thru COVID-19 clinic

Between 175 and 200 Brundidge area residents received the first of two Pfizer inoculations on Saturday at a drive-thru clinic at Brundidge Station in the downtown area. The second inoculations will be administered between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at the same locations.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to Troy Regional Medical Center for making the Pfizer vaccine available to city residents.

“We greatly appreciate TRMC making the vaccine available here in Brundidge,” Boyd said. “We thank the nurses that administered the vaccines and all of those involved in organizing and directing the drive-thru. Everything went smoothly and it was a good atmosphere. I’m sure that all of those who received the vaccinations are very appreciative to have this protection from the coronavirus.”

Boyd said she was pleased with the number of those who took advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccine.

“But I would encourage those who have not gotten the vaccine to do so as soon as possible,” she said. “Pike Drugs here in Brundidge has the vaccine available to our citizens. Get vaccinate for your own good and for the whole nation.”

Boyd said she is encouraging local businesses to support practices that will provide the best protection against COVID-19 and residents to stay vigilant.

“It’s not over yet,” she said.

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright also expressed appreciation to the TRMC staff for making the drive-thru clinic possible for the citizens of Brundidge. “

“Saturday was a very important day in that Brundidge citizens were able to get the vaccine here at home,” Wright said. “The nurses had been involved in a clinic at another location Saturday morning, so we really appreciate their efforts here. We had strong support from our mayor and the city council, the Brundidge Police Department, Troy EMS and a large number of volunteers.”

Wright also encourages those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine to do so.

“The vaccine is a way to protect ourselves, our families and others,” he said. “It is want we need to do and what we, as individuals, can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”