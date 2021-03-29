Ag Academy plant sales swift

The Pike Agriscience Academy Annual Plant Sale in Goshen opened with a flurry on Monday morning. Sales were as brisk as the March wind.

Dr. Jamie Rich, Pike Agriscience Academy program facilitator, said the quick start to the sale might mean an early close.

“The community has come out and shown its support and we really appreciate it,” Rich said. “The plants have moved fast. We still have several Boston ferns, heartleaf philodendron and sawtooth oaks. We are running low on succulents, macho ferns and tomatoes. Everything else is sold out. We thank all those who traveled to Goshen on the first day of the sale. We will remain open until we sell out or until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.”

Rich said with the sunny days and the warming temperatures, people are eager to get baskets hung and plants in the ground. The Pike Agriscience Academy is known for having excellent plants and really good prices.

The plants available for sale include Boston ferns, $12; macho ferns, $20; succulents, two for $10; asparagus ferns, $10 for hanging baskets and $15 for pots; heartleaf philodendrons, $10; tomatoes, $3 per six pack or $18 a flat; and sawtooth oaks from 1 to 2 feet tall, $20.

Jean Lee is a regular shopper at the Pike Agriscience Academy’s annual plant sale.

“My grandson, Tyler, is a member of the ag academy but, even if he weren’t, I would support the sale,” Lee said. “The plants are always good quality and at very good prices. And, too, I want to support the Ag Academy and the students. They work hard and are dedicated.”

In keeping with the mandates of the Center for Disease Control, the plant sale is being held outside the greenhouses. Masks and social distancing are required.

The plants were grown by Pike Agriscience Academy and Goshen Agriculture Department students who are taking dual enrollment and high school plant science classes. The students grew the plants from seeds, plugs, or cuttings. They have been responsible for all stages of growth with each plant in the greenhouse setting.”