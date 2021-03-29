ASWA All-State basketball teams announced

The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced the 2021 All-State Boys and Girls Basketball Teams.

A total of six players were named either first or second team All-State or as an honorable mention.

The Patriot boys and Charles Henderson girls teams led the way with two players named. The Charles Henderson boys and Pike Liberal Arts girls teams each had one player selected.

Fresh off their first AISA State Championship last month, the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots had two players named All-State in Javon Christian and Austin Cross.

Javon Christian was named First Team All-State. Christian led the patriot offense, averaging 17 points per game. Cross, named Second Team All-State, finished the season averaging 15 points per game.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans made it back to Birmingham for the Final Four for the sixth time under head coach Dyneshia Elder. Makala Hobdy was named Second Team All-State. She finished the season averaging 18 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Kristian Jackson was named as an honorable mention after she finished the year averaging 17 points per game. She finished with 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Akeives Shorts led the Trojans averaging 20 points per game this season. For his efforts, Shorts was named Second-Team All-State.

Amity White of Pike Liberal Arts was named honorable mention after she averaged nearly nine points per game, four rebounds and three assists.

Ariton Purple Cat Hayes Floyd was named as an honorable mention in Class 2A.