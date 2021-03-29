McAlister’s to open in retail center

McAllister’s Deli will be the newest addition to Trojan Marketplace, the most recent retail development in Troy.

Hobby Lobby became the first of six announced tenants to open on March 19. Last week, Five Below and Rack Room Shoes opened for business. TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less and Ulta Beauty are the remaining tenants in the retail hub.

City officials have confirmed Starbucks will locate on the small outparcel on the front, west side of the shopping center. But, the occupant of the large outparcel building currently under construction has been a mystery, and the subject of many rumors, until now.

Rob Parker, the area director for McAlister’s Deli, confirmed the search for a management team for the Troy deli was currently underway.

“We got the lease signed last week,” Parker said. “The owner told me to go ahead and advertise for the management team. So, right now, we’re putting together a management team for training, but we’re not ready to start hiring.”

Parker said it was probably about two months before McAlister’s would get the keys to the building. After that, he said it would take another two months or so for McAlister’s to do its build-out, employee training and then open.

He said anyone interested in applying at McAlister’s could go to their job website, mcalisterscareers.com and fill out an online application.