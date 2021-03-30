expand
Published 9:20 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Linda C. Medley, 82, a resident of Brundidge, died Friday, March 26, 2021 at Flowers Hospital.  Funeral services were held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. from Salem Baptist Church with the the Rev. Chad Manion officiating.  Interment will follow in Green Hills Memorial Park with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing.  Visitation was held Monday, March 29, 2021 one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Medley is survived by her husband of 58 years James D. “Jim” Medley; son, Jon (Sandra) Medley; daughters, Karen Medley (Michael) Allen, Kathryn Medley Parrish; grandchildren, Alexander Chase Medley, Kristen Paige Medley, Anthony Chase Parrish, James Aaron Parrish, Katie Marie Allen, Anna Claire Allen, Cole Michael Allen and Faith Elizabeth Allen; and numerous other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Maxine Chase.

