Troy COVID clinic April 8

Pike County was one of the sites selected by Gov. Kay Ivey for a mobile vaccination clinic.

Ivey recently announced the Alabama National Guard will implement mobile vaccination clinics in 24 rural counties across the state. The National Guard clinics will rotate through the selected counties. The Pike County clinic will take place April 8 at the Troy Sportsplex from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

“Being from rural Alabama myself, ensuring folks in those counties have an easy way to get their COVID-19 vaccine is important to me. I am proud that our guardsmen stand willing to help our great state in any way, especially as we look to put this virus in our rearview mirror,” Ivey said. “I encourage everyone eligible to take advantage of this great resource, and please remain patient as we continue working to get our hands on as many doses as we are able from the federal government. Be sure to help get the word out to your family, friends and neighbors.”

The Alabama National Guard is fielding two mobile vaccination units capable of dispensing 1,000 vaccinations per site. The units will operate Tuesday though Friday, dispensing about 8,000 doses per week.

The clinic is free of charge for all eligible Alabamaians. At this time, appointments are not required but, individuals are asked to wear a mask.

While these distribution efforts are ongoing, the Alabama Department of Public Health will provide all of the up-to-date details, including the specific clinic sites and other logistic information.

In the instance of severe weather and other similar circumstances, the ADPH and partnering agencies will provide updates on the status of the local clinic.