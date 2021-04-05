Varsity Patriots sweep Abbeville

The Pike Liberal Arts varsity baseball and softball teams swept Abbeville Christian on Monday in Troy.

Mikalah Griffin hit a walk-off two run triple to hand the Patriots a 5-4 win. The Patriot baseball team trailed early, but scored 12 unanswered runs in their 14-4 win.

The Lady Patriots trailed 4-3 entering the seventh inning. Morgan Bundy led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Grace Rushing reached base safely on an error. Both runners came into to score on Griffin’s triple to right field.

Amity White finished the game 3-4 with a run scored. Ally Rushing went 2-4 with a run scored. Emily Bryan and Griffin each had two RBI.

Dannah Dawson pitched all seven innings and earned the win. She allowed one earned run and four total. She allowed five hits. She had 11 strikeouts.

The Patriot baseball team improved to 16-3-1 with their 10-run win.

The Patriots fell behind early 2-0 before scoring seven runs in the third, five runs in the fourth and two final runs in the fifth.

J.D. Wilson got the start and the win. He pitched 4.2 innings and allowed two earned runs, four total. He allowed five hits and three walks. He finished with five strikeouts.

Peyton Dicks pitched the final out for the Patriots.

Drew Nelson led the Patriots, going 3-4 with a RBI and three runs scored. Hunter Keenan went 2-3 with five RBI and two runs scored. Walker Stallworth and Skylar Kidd had two hits.