Cattlemen priming for Saturday auction

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Equipment Auction at Cattleman Park on Saturday will have both depending on the eyes of the beholders.

The gates will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and the live auction will go non-stop until all items are sold.

On Tuesday, hundreds of items were already logged and waiting for the auctioneer’s call. Items for auction will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. today and Thursday. Those who want to get a bid number may do so during those times and on Friday and Saturday as well.

Drive-thru of the auction site is permitted today and Thursday during operating hours. However, only a walk-thru of the auction site is permitted on Friday.

Cattleman Don Renfroe said the 2021 Pike County Cattlemen Equipment Auction will have a variety of large items and even more small items.

“We usually have a lot of cars, mainly police cars, but we had an auction in the fall and most of those cars were on the auction block then,” Renfroe said. “But, we’ll have some cars and we already have a travel trailer, a pontoon boat, a john boat, and a John Deere tractor.”

Also on the auction block are a horse trailer, several cattle trailers, a hay rake, lawn mowers, a finishing mower, a Bobcat and a three-door cooler from Sister’s Restaurant.

“We expect more large items to come in between now and 5 p.m. Thursday,” Renfroe said. “No telling what all we’ll have come 8 o’clock Saturday morning.”

Cattleman Johnny Garrett said the small items include a large selection of patio furniture, buckets and barrels, wash pots, a cane mill, gardening tools and a variety of cabinets.

Also, up for auction will be a large variety of lawn and gardening implements, antiques, old-tiques and not-so-old items. There are items for the garden or lawn, including stepping stones, windmills and a dancing pole, whatever that is, the Cattlemen said.

Garrett said the Cattlemen’s Equipment Auction has a lot of good buys for those who are looking to buy and sales are good for those who are looking to sell.

“The auction is a good fundraiser for the Cattlemen and supports our youth programs and the upkeep on the park,” Garrett said. “The auction benefits the sellers in that they exchange items that don’t need any longer for dollars and the buyers go home with items they need or want. So, the auction is good for our community all around.”