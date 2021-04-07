Late runs lift Patriots to win

The No. 1 Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots scored four runs in the final two innings and defeated Lee-Scott 5-2 on Tuesday night in Auburn.

The win for the Patriots extends their winning streak to nine games and are now 21-7 on the season.

The Patriots went into the sixth inning trailing 2-1. The Patriots scored two runs in both the sixth and the seventh to pull away from Lee-Scott.

The Patriots fell behind 2-0 and didn’t get on the board until the fourth inning. The Patriots loaded the bases with one out in the fourth inning. Griffin drove in the Patriots’ first run on a single to center.

The Patriots had back-to-back one out walks in the sixth inning. With two runners on, Amity White singled to left allowing Griffin to score the tying run. One batter later, Dannah Dawson scored the leading run on an error, bringing the score to 3-2.

The Patriots got a pair of insurance runs in the seventh. One came by way of a Grace Rushing and the second by an error.

White and Rushing each picked up two hits for the Patriots. Morgan Bundy, Emily Bryan and Griffin each had one hit for Pike.

Ally Rushing got the start for the Patriots and earned the win after she pitched seven innings and allowed two runs and seven hits. Rushing finished with nine strikeouts and four walks.