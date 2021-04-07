Mobile COVID vaccine clinic at Sportsplex today

An Alabama National Guard mobile vaccination clinic will roll into the Troy Sportsplex today to administer around 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Pike County was one of 24 rural sites selected by Gov. Kay Ivey for a mobile vaccination clinic. The Clinic is free of charge to all eligible Alabamians. Ivey expanded the vaccination eligibility list on Monday to include children over the age of 16. Vaccine eligibility was expanded to include anyone in the general population age 16-64 that had not been approved for a vaccine in the state’s Phase 1A, 1B or 1C vaccination plans.

The Alabama National Guard clinic in Troy will be offering the Pfizer-BioNTech, two-stage vaccine, which has been approved for use in children older than 16-years of age.

Anyone wishing to get a vaccine on Thursday is asked, if possible, to print and fill out a consent form. Consent forms will be available on-site, but filling out the paperwork in advance will speed up the process. All consent forms and associated vaccination information sheets can be viewed online by visiting alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/ng-clinics.html.

The clinic will be open Thursday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Troy Sportsplex, 701 Enzor Road, Troy. Persons with disabilities in need of reasonable accommodations should call 334-206-3930.

The second dose will be administered on April 29 at the Troy Sportsplex. Appointments are not required but, individuals are asked to wear a mask.

The Alabama National Guard is fielding two mobile vaccination units capable of dispensing 1,000 vaccinations per site.

The units will operate Tuesday though Friday, dispensing about 8,000 doses per week.

The Alabama National Guard began administering doses at mobile clinics on March 23.

The round of first doses will conclude on Friday in Barbour and Conecuh counties.