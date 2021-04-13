expand
April 14, 2021

Huck Treadwell | The Messenger Roger Mixson, a pilot with Friends of Army Aviation, based in Ozark, flew leaders in to Troy with organization leaders and leaders from the Troy University Dothan Campus to meet with Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins abut a Military Appreciation Day on the Dothan Campus.

Special events planned for Dothan Campus

By Huck Treadwell

Published 7:15 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

A Vietnam-era Huey helicopter flew into Troy University this morning to set the stage for a meeting to finalize plans for a Military Appreciation Month event in May on the Dothan Campus.

The flight carried members of Friends of Army Aviation and Dothan Campus leaders to meet with Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. May is Military Appreciation Month and the meeting was being held to finalize plans for a day of activities on the Dothan Campus.

The events will include helicopter rides for the public, a parachute demonstration team and other activities.

The meeting may also finalize plans to make a Military Appreciation Day at the Dothan Campus an annual event.

