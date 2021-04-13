Special events planned for Dothan Campus

A Vietnam-era Huey helicopter flew into Troy University this morning to set the stage for a meeting to finalize plans for a Military Appreciation Month event in May on the Dothan Campus.

The flight carried members of Friends of Army Aviation and Dothan Campus leaders to meet with Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. May is Military Appreciation Month and the meeting was being held to finalize plans for a day of activities on the Dothan Campus.

The events will include helicopter rides for the public, a parachute demonstration team and other activities.

The meeting may also finalize plans to make a Military Appreciation Day at the Dothan Campus an annual event.