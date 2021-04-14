Empty Bowls raises $12,858 for Salvation Army

The Pike County Salvation Army’s Empty Bowls Luncheon on Friday at Bush Baptist Church was successful in providing funding to feed the hungry in Pike County.

Kim May, local Salvation Army director, said the 12th Annual Empty Bowls event raised $12,858, which was an example of the generosity and caring of the people of Pike County.

“Due to COVID-19, we were not able to host the Empty Bowls Luncheon in April 2020, but we did host the luncheon in September,” May said. “However, our advisory board wanted to get back on our April schedule so the two luncheons came close together and the money raised was down somewhat. And, too, we didn’t have as many big checks as usual. But we were pleased and greatly appreciative of all those who supported Empty Bowls 2021 in so many ways.”

May said it would not be possible to name everyone who contributed to the success of the 12th Annual Empty Bowl Luncheon.

“But I do have to mention my co-chairs, Donna Jones and Debi Green,” she said. “They did an outstanding job and I cannot thank them enough. And, Larry Percy and his art students at Troy University who made the clay bowls and those who donated celebrity bowls.”

And, without the soups, there could not have been a luncheon.

“We thank the businesses and individuals that made all the delicious soups,” May said. “Also, those who made the desserts and those who served. And, Ed Whatley and his grandson who provided the wonderful entertainment and all those came in support of the Salvation Army’s efforts to feed the hungry in Pike County.”

May said the Pike County Salvation Army continues to feel the effects of COVID-19.

“Donations are down and sales have dropped off,” she said. “We really need furniture and large items at the Thrift Store. To encourage sales, we have selected items on sale at different times. We can now pick up large items. So, we invite everyone to shop at the Salvation Army Thrift Store because we have great values. We encourage the support of the Pike County Salvation Army. We are non-profit and the money raised here in Pike County stays here to help friends and neighbors in need.”