JV Patriots begin state tournament

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots are gearing up to play in the AISA Junior Varsity State Tournament beginning Thursday afternoon, hosted by Macon East Academy.

The Patriots enter the tournament undefeated on the season at 15-0. They will open the tournament against Clarke Prep in the second game of the tournament beginning at 3 p.m.

The tournament will feature a double-elimination style format. Joining the Patriots and Clarke Prep in the tournament are Macon-East, South Choctaw, Patrician, Lowndes, Glenwood and Lee Scott Academy.

The winner of the Pike and Clarke Prep game will take on the winner of Macon East and Choctaw on Friday beginning at 1:00 p.m. The losers of the two games will play in the loser’s bracket on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.

There will be multiple games played on Friday and Saturday. The championship game will be on Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. if a second game is needed it will start at approximately 9 p.m.