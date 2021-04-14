Lady Patriots extend winning streak

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots kept their winning streak alive with a 10-0 win over the Lee Scott Academy Warriors on Wednesday afternoon in Troy.

The Patriots have now won 12 straight games and are 24-7 on the year.

In her five innings of work, starting pitcher Dannah Dawson not only kept the Warriors off the scoreboard, she kept them hitless as well. She struck out 10 batters and walked just one.

Amity White and Ally Rushing both went 3-4 at the plate. White added three RBI and Rushing had one. Mikalah Griffin, Emily Dean and Emily Williamson each finished the game with two hits. Morgan Bundy finished 1-3 with two RBI.

The Patriots had an early cushion after scoring six runs in the second inning. The Patriots had six hits in the inning including four consecutive RBI singles by Williamson, White, Bundy and Bryan.

The Patriots added two more runs in the third on RBI singles by Williamson and Rushing. The Patriots added a single run in the fourth and one final run in the fifth to end the game.