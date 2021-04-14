Police Reports

Arrests

April 7

James A. Canty, 38, Dothan, was charged on an alias warrant.

Jonathan L. Dillard, 28, Cowart Circle, was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.

Charles Ted Turnipseed, Jr., 58, Goshen, was charged with harassment.

April 8

Heaven Lee, 22, County Rd 5508, was charged with chemical endangerment.

Elizabeth Yuvonne Edgil, 41, Sandy Lane, was charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass, harassment, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, menacing, resisting arrest and third-degree domestic violence.

Rachel Devon Barnes, 31, Rose Circle, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Jaclyn Walker, 41, County Rd 5511, was charged on an alias warrant.

Jazmyn Rael Lockhart, 20, Dozier Drive, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Ardashia V. Williams, 22, South Brundidge Street, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana

Keyaundra S. Reynolds, 22, South Brundidge Street, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana

Jordan King, 52, County Rd 7714, was charged on three alias warrants, and charged with unauthorized use of vehicle and third-degree domestic violence.

Latoya K. White, 35, Selma, was charged with giving false information to law enforcement officers and second-degree theft.

Martino J. Tolbert, 28, Moulton Court, was charged on an alias warrant.

Earl M. Miles, 43, Park Street, was charged with simple assault — family.

Samantha S. Brown, 34, Brundidge, was charged on a capias wrrant.

April 9

Lilly Gean Austin, 39, Dr. L.C. McMillian Avenue, was charged with driving under the influence.

A minor on Park Street was charged with minor in possession.

Tarnorris Sinclair Hall, 32, Henderson Avenue, was charged with third degree domestic violence.

April 10

Two minors on South Three Notch were charged with minor in consumption.

Alfreda Denise Watson, 45, Daisy Court, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

Chiquita Latek McKenzie, 42, Banks Street, was charged with contempt of court.

Roderick Michael Bridges, 32, Aster Avenue, was charged on a capias warrant.

Wayne Antoino Caple, 48, West Adams Avenue, Enterprise, was charged on a capias warrant and with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Billy Bernard Green, 34, U.S. Highway 231, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and license required.

Desmond Quinton Buchanan, Age 56, Chaney Road, La Vergne, Tennessee, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

James Earl Cummings, 57, U.S. Highway 231, was charged with driving under the influence.

April 11

Oshwa Ontaria King, 36, U.S. Highway 231, was charged on an alias writ of arrest and with third-degree assault.

A minor on South Three Notch Street was charged with minor in consumption of alcohol.

A minor on Pecan Street was charged with driving under the influence.

Jason Wayne Hardin, 40, U.S. Highway 231, Brundidge, was charged with contempt of court.

Shalishia Shandrea, 29, Blue Springs Road, Louisville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Lacille Katrina Upshaw, 45, Boyd Street, was charged on a capias warrant.

Justin Jermarico Cook, 25, County Road 6629, Banks, was charged with two counts of contempt of court.

April 13

Devonte Demario Cottrell, 28, County Road 7764, was charged with obstructing government operations.

Incident Reports

March 31

A vehicle was searched on Elba Highway.

April 1

Third-degree domestic violence and violation of protections order was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Minor in consumption of alcohol was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving third-degree stolen property were reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree criminal trespass and a trespass warning and was issued on Pike County Lake Road.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Highland Avenue.

Lost property was reported on Elm Street.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Reckless endangerment was reported on County Road 5516.

Third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property was reported on County Road 3309.

Damage to property was reported on Elm Street.

Damage to property was reported on Emma Drive.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

April 2

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Jane Road.

Harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree assault was reported on Elba Highway.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were reported on Banks Street

An animal complaint was reported on Pike County Lake Road.

Confiscated property and switched tag were reported on South Brundidge Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on North Knox Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle was searched on Park Street.

An industrial accident was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Disorderly conduct was reported on Chandler Drive.

A vehicle search was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

April 3

Third-degree assault was reported on County Road 5520.

Firearms license required was reported at Southland Village.

Lost property was reported on Elm Street.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Carrying concealed weapon was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree criminal trespass and a domestic disturbance were reported on Orion Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Elm Street.

Driving while license revoked was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

April 4

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Daisy Court.

A domestic dispute was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

Discharging a firearm in the city limits, a trespass warning and found property were reported on South Three notch Street.

Simple assault was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Damage to property was reported on County Road 2290.

Third-degree assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on county Road 5516.

Menacing and harassment were reported on Cobb Court.

A domestic dispute and child custody disputer were reported on U.S. Highway 29.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

April 5

A domestic dispute was reported on Rose Circle.

Seized property was reported on Henderson Highway.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on University Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Corman Avenue.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Rose circle.

April 7

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231 North.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elba Highway.

Second-degree receiving stolen property was reported on Martin Luther King Drive.

Harassing communications were reported on County Rd 1101.

Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle was reported on Holmes Street.

Found property was reported on Park Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Park Street.

Damage to property was reported on Pike Street.

Driving while license suspended was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 8

Switched tag was reported on Church Street.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231 North.

Harassment was reported on University Avenue.

A domestic dispute was reported on East Moulton Court.

Giving false information to law enforcement officers was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of dangerous drugs was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Elba Highway.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Theft of property was reported on Brundidge Drive.

Harassment was reported on Enzor Road.

Harassment and domestic violence were reported on East Madison Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Dozier Drive.

A vehicle was searched on Elm Street.

Driving while license revoked was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 9

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 1124.

Identity theft was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Third-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on Anderson Road.

A vehicle was searched on Plum Street.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Enzor Road.

Harassing communications were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Lost property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on Elm Street.

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 10

Second-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Banks Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Lynnwood road.

Second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required was reported on U.S. 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Bruce Street.

April 11

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Bruce Street.

Damage to property was reported on Martin Road.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. 231.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on County Road 7757.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Pecan Drive.

Third-degree assault was reported on county Road 1177.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. 231.

Third-degree domestic violence, criminal mischief, and harassment were reported on Homewood Avenue.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Rose Circle

Second-degree possession of marijuana and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Aster Circle

Theft of services was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 12

Reckless endangerment and harassment were reported on Rose Circle.

A domestic dispute was reported on North Court Square.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked was reported on Elba Highway.

Damage to property was reported on South George Wallace Drive.

Harassment was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Damage to property was reported in Pelham.

A vehicle was searched on Elm Street.

Harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on McNeil Street.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found Property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 13

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Northridge Lane.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence and damage to property were reported on U.S. 231.

Driving while license suspended and towed vehicle were reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported on County Road 5502.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elba Highway.