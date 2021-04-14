Troy Council approves purchase of new utility trucks

New utility trucks for the city were on top of the agenda for the Troy City Council.

City Utility Manager Brian Chandler said the city needed to replace some of its older equipment than had been rotated out of service. He requested the purchase of two 1-ton crew utility trucks, two 1-ton flatbed trucks and two ½-ton full size pick-up trucks be purchased.

Chandler said the trucks the city is currently using would be kept, but relegated to a back-up role. He said currently, if city utilities have a vehicle that is out of service for repair, there is no back-up vehicle for the crew to use to work.

The city council approved the purchase of the utility trucks for $116,000 each, $72,000 for the flatbed trucks and $37,000 for the pick-ups.

Bill Jackson Ford was the only bidder.

The council also approved the transfer of a retail liquor license from Kendall Hall to The Warehouse on Market. Owner, Seth Parker, said The Warehouse was primarily an event venue that would be open Wednesday through Saturday and would cater to social events, such as weddings, parties and other private events. He said if there were nights when The Warehouse wasn’t rented, he would host events himself, such as family movie nights and crayfish boils. Parker also owns B. Graves Restaurant on the square downtown.

The council also approved a training agreement for $72,000 with Lawson State Community College near Birmingham.

Chandler said the wastewater treatment plant employees needed plumbing training and Lawson State was one of the few colleges that offered plumbing training. The agreement would bring Lawson State instructors to Troy to train city employees.

Chandler said the council had previously approved the same contract with Lawson State, but the COVID pandemic prevented the training from taking place because of travel restrictions on Lawson State employees. He said the previously approved contract expired after a year, and needed to be reapproved for the training to take place.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Dan Smith asked the council to approve an agreement with American Specialty Health that would allow people to get a membership to the recreation center through their insurance. Smith said the recreation department currently has Silver Sneakers, which is a Blue Cross Blue Shield program that pays the membership dues for its members meeting the required criteria.

Smith said the new programs were Silver and Fit and Active and Fit, by Cigna Insurance and Viva Health insurance providers.

Smith said the programs wouldn’t cost the city any money.

The council also appointed Aaron Breedan to the Troy Marketplace Improvement District Board. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said part of the development deal with Hutton Real Estate in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for Trojan Marketplace included a 1 percent fee on total sales to be paid to by the tenants of the shopping center. He said the Troy Marketplace Improvement District Board primarily consists of Hutton Employees who are responsible for collecting the fee and making sure the money from the 1 percent fee is paid to the city.

The city also approved the demolition of a dilapidate house located at 125 Montgomery Street. The cost of demolition will be placed as a lien on the property.