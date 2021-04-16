expand
April 17, 2021

George Milton “Bo” Tomkins, Jr

By Submitted Article

Published 8:20 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

George Milton “Bo” Tompkins, Jr., 54, a resident of Pine Level, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Pine Level United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joe Leverette officiating.  Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing.

Bo was a graduate of Troy University.  He was a fan of Troy sports, and was a huge fan of Alabama football.  He loved the outdoors and enjoyed working with his cows. He was a devoted husband and a dedicated father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Betty Tompkins.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica D. Tompkins; son, George Milton “Ty” Tompkins, III; daughter, Olivia (Chris) Shoemake; sister, Elizabeth Nesbitt; niece, Sami Nesbitt; nephew, Cody Nesbitt; his beloved dog, Molly.

Pallbearers will be Beau Jackson, Caleb Goodwyn, Trey Houlton, Jason Smith, Chris Shoemake, and Clint Smith.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

George Milton “Bo” Tomkins, Jr

