Patriots visit Lee Scott for Friday night doubleheader

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots traveled to Auburn to take on Lee Scott in a doubleheader on Friday night.

The Patriots fell behind early in game one, but rallied to defeat Lee Scott Academy 6-2.

The Warriors got the best of Pike in game two, defeating the Patriots 6-4.

The Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning in game one to take a 2-1 lead. The Patriots responded and outscored Lee Scott 5-0 the rest of the way.

Drew Nelson earned the win in game one, pitching all seven innings. He allowed two runs and two hits. He finished with nine strikeouts.

Trailing 2-1 after the first, the Patriots tied the game with a run in the second when Walker Stallworth drove in Skylar Kidd with a sacrifice fly.

One inning later, the Patriots took the lead for the first time when they scored two runs in the third. Mayes White scored the first run of the inning on a passed ball. Later in the inning, Levi Sikes came around to score on an error, giving the Patriots a 4-2 lead.

The Patriots scored single runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. Mayes White drove in a run with a single in the sixth and Kidd scored on a passed ball in the seventh.

White finished the game 3-4 at the plate with a RBI and two runs scored.

The Patriots led game two 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Warriors scored five sixth inning runs and went on to a two-run win.

J.D. Wilson got the start in game two for the Patriots. Wilson pitched 5.1 in