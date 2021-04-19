JCA features two exhibits for festival

The Johnson Center for the Arts is a center of interest for the annual TroyFest Fine Arts Festival this weekend in downtown Troy.

The JCA will feature the TroyFest Student Art Show in the lower gallery, Trish Land’s “Painted Poetry” in the upper gallery and the Vincent Buwalda’s “My Life in Motion” – loud, noisy obnoxious — exhibit in The Studio.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said the TroyFest Fine Arts Festival is a tremendous event that brings outstanding artists and crafters from several states to Troy.

“The Johnson Center is excited to be a part of this annual arts event,” Campbell said. “The Johnson Center will be open during TroyFest hours and admission is free.”

Trish Land will be the featured artist for the weekend and she will be available to the public during JCA hosted events.

“Trish Land is an impressionist artist from south Georgia,” Campbell said. “Trish said she paints so she never forgets where she has been, from Georgia to France or Italy.

On Friday night, the JCA will host the Trish Land Preopening Reception from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Gibson Gallery where light refreshments and beverages will be served.

On Saturday, Land’s “Painted Poetry” exhibition will open at 9 a.m. in the Gibson Gallery with her Artist Talk at 11 a.m. The JCA will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Land said she is spirit driven; always inspired, always wanting to create and always telling stories to anyone who will listen.

Land works, primarily, in acrylic and oil.

“I love the way it feels and moves easily,” she said. “I love texture and the gentleness of blending. There’s a kindness and beauty that I always try to convey. It’s what I want around me, so that’s what I paint.”

Land will be a teacher in residence La Porte Peinte, Noyers sur Serein, France, in July 2021.

“We are proud and honored to welcome her to the Johnson Center for the Arts,” Campbell said. “We invite everyone to come meet Trish and view her amazing artwork.”

Land’s artwork will be for sale at the JCA. Her paintings begin at $45.