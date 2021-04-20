Police Reports

Arrests

April 14

Charles Merrill Campbell, 39, North Forest Avenue, Luverne, was charged on an alias warrant.

Corey Jermaine Bandy II, 22, Daisy Court, was charged on two alias warrant.

Carlos Demon Scott, 38, Brundidge Boulevard, was charged on an alias warrant.

April 15

A minor on Elm Street for was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

India Virginia Green, 25, County Rod 103, Jack, was charged with a violation of an ignition interlock device.

Eurika Renee Woods, 35, Segars Street, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Cody Tyler Smith, 29, Alabama Highway 51, Ariton, was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

April 16

Mary McKenzie Mills, 22, County Road 2290, Goshen, was charged with chemical endangerment.

Aaron Rasean Walker, 25, White Drive, was charged with license required.

Donna Marie Boswell Mencer, 32, Sandy Lane, was charged with a violation of an ignition interlock device.

Terrell Demetreus Cooks, 35, Smith Street, was charged with a violation of an ignition interlock device.

James Derrick Rhodes, 37, Calmar Drive, Montgomery, was charged on two alias warrants.

Willie Curtis Griffin, 50, North Knox Street, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and obstructing government operations.

Incident Reports

March 31

A vehicle was searched on Elba Highway.

April 1

Third-degree domestic violence and violation of protection order was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Minor in consumption of alcohol was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree receiving stolen property were reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree criminal trespass and a trespass warning and was issued on Pike County Lake Road.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Highland Avenue.

Lost property was reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree domestic violence and violation of a protection order were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Minor in consumption of alcohol was reported on U.S. 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Reckless endangerment was reported on County Road 5516.

Third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property was reported on County Road 3309.

Damage to property was reported on Elm Street.

Damage to property was reported on Emma Drive.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

April 2

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Jane Road.

Harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree assault was reported on Elba Highway.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were reported on Banks Street

An animal complaint was reported on Pike County Lake Road.

Confiscated property and switched tag were reported on South Brundidge Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on North Knox Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle was searched on Park Street.

An industrial accident was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Disorderly conduct was reported on Chandler Drive.

A vehicle search was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

April 3

Third-degree assault was reported on County Road 5520.

Firearms license required was reported at Southland Village.

Lost property was reported on Elm Street.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Carrying concealed weapon was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree criminal trespass and a domestic disturbance were reported on Orion Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Elm Street.

Driving while license revoked was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

April 4

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Daisy Court.

A domestic dispute was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

Discharging a firearm in the city limits, a trespass warning and found property were reported on South Three Notch Street.

Simple assault was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Damage to property was reported on County Road 2290.

Third-degree assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on county Road 5516.

Menacing and harassment were reported on Cobb Court.

A domestic dispute and child custody disputer were reported on U.S. Highway 29.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

April 5

A domestic dispute was reported on Rose Circle.

Seized property was reported on Henderson Highway.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on University Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Corman Avenue.

April 6

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Rose circle.

April 7

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231 North.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elba Highway.

Second-degree receiving stolen property was reported on Martin Luther King Drive.

Harassing communications were reported on County Road 1101.

Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle was reported on Holmes Street.

Found property was reported on Park Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Park Street.

Damage to property was reported on Pike Street.

Driving while license suspended was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 8

Switched tag was reported on Church Street.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231 North.

Harassment was reported on University Avenue.

A domestic dispute was reported on East Moulton Court.

Giving false information to law enforcement officers was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of dangerous drugs was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Elba Highway.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Theft of property was reported on Brundidge Drive.

Harassment was reported on Enzor Road.

Harassment and domestic violence were reported on East Madison Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Dozier Drive.

A vehicle was searched on Elm Street.

Driving while license revoked was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Domestic Dispute on E Madison Street

Drug paraphernalia and possession of Marijuana was reported on on Enzor Road.

April 9

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 1124.

Identity theft was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Third-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on Anderson Road.

A vehicle was searched on Plum Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on Butler Drive

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Enzor Road.

Harassing communications were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Lost property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on Elm Street.

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 10

Second-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Banks Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Lynnwood road.

Second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required was reported on U.S. 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Bruce Street.

April 11

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Bruce Street.

Damage to property was reported on Martin Road.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. 231.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on County Road 7757.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Pecan Drive.

Third-degree assault was reported on county Road 1177.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. 231.

Third-degree domestic violence, criminal mischief, and harassment were reported on Homewood Avenue.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Rose Circle

Second-degree possession of marijuana and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Aster Circle

Theft of services was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Rose Circle.

Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was reported on Rose Circle.

April 12

Reckless endangerment and harassment were reported on Rose Circle.

A domestic dispute was reported on North Court Square.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked was reported on Elba Highway.

Damage to property was reported on South George Wallace Drive.

Harassment was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Damage to property was reported in Pelham.

A vehicle was searched on Elm Street.

Harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on McNeil Street.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found Property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 13

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Northridge Lane.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence and damage to property were reported on U.S. 231.

Driving while license suspended and towed vehicle were reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported on County Road 5502.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elba Highway.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Theft on was reported on Aster Avenue.

Possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Corman Avenue.

A criminal trespass warning was issued and a domestic dispute was reported on Henderson Highway.

April 14

Suspicious circumstances and a domestic dispute were reported on Gibb Street

Harassment was reported on County Circle.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Kervin Drive.

A child in need of supervision was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on West Hodges Street

A person was arrested on an alias warrant on Pike County Lake Road.

Harassment was reported on Standard Street.

Damage to property was reported on Elm Street.

Found property was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Recovered property was reported on Elba Highway.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on West Fairview Street.

Harassment was reported on Second Avenue.

Damage to property was reported on Troy Plaza Loop.

A missing person was reported on Brundidge Boulevard.

Suspicious circumstances and child in need of supervision were reported on West Fairview Street.

A vehicle was searched on North Three Notch Street.

April 15

Lost property was reported on Banks Street.

A trespass warning was issued at Southland Village.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Lost property was reported on Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Gibbs Street.

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana were reported on Alabama Highway 87.

First-degree receiving stolen property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 16

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on University Avenue.

Second-degree possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Simple assault and harassment were reported on Demp Walker Drive.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Dogwood Drive.

Seized property was reported on Owl Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on South Three Notch Street.

Runaway juvenile was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on County Road 1101.

Coercion was reported on Rose Circle.

Third-degree domestic violence and third-degree burglary were reported on Richmond Avenue.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and lost property were reported on U.S. 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on South Brundidge Street.

Possession with intent to distribute was reported on West Orange Street.

A custody dispute was reported County Road 1126.

Miscellaneous offenses were reported on South Three Notch Street.

Intimidating a witness was reported on Elm Street.