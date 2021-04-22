Bridge projects need ALDOT OK

Repair work for two damage bridges in Pike County are in the final stages of paperwork.

Pike County Engineer Russell Oliver said culvert-style crossing was washed out on Pike County Road 6618 in Banks and the bridge crossing Whitewater Creek ion Pike County Road 3316 near Brundidge were damaged during Hurricane Sally in September 2020.

Oliver said the county had been able to secure funding to repair the damaged bridges through the Federal Highway Emergency Relief Fund. Currently he said the county was waiting on the final approval of plans from the Alabama Department of Transportation before the county can begin the bid process.

“We won’t be able to start the bid process until the Alabama Department of Transportation executes the contract and approves our plans,” Oliver said. “I’m expecting that any day now. I hope we’ll be able to open the bids by the end of May or the first of June.”

Oliver said after ALDOT executes the contracts, there is a bid policy set by state law the county has to follow before a contract can be awarded.

The cost of both projects is about $573,000 with a 15 percent match — $$115,000 — being paid by the county.