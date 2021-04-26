Break-in at Brundidge pharmacy

A recent break-in a Pharmacy in Brundidge may be part of a chain of late night break-ins across small communities.

According to Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James, the window on the street side of Pike Pharmacy in Brundidge was broken into last Tuesday. He said an unknown suspect broke the front window, entered the pharmacy and stole medication. He said the suspect then fled in an unknown vehicle.

“The same pharmacy was hit about six months ago, before I started working here,” James said. “Some other pharmacies in the area were hit at the same time back then. We’ve reached out to two or three other jurisdictions to see if they had any similar incidents. So far, we’ve been able to confirm one other incident in another jurisdiction.”

James said the Brundidge Police Department was continuing to investigate the break-in. He said the BPD is currently searching for a suspect that was wearing dark clothing, white gloves and a mask during the break-in.