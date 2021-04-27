Patriots finish AISA State Tournament tied for second place

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots started day two of the AISA State Tournament in second place. By the end of the day Tuesday they finished in a tie for second place with Glenwood behind state champion Morgan Academy.

The Patriots followed up a team score of 309 in round one with a 328 in round two and finished the tournament with a combined score of 637. State champion Morgan shot a combined score of 613 to claim the state championship.

“We knew to have a chance we were going to play really good two days in a row, as good as we can play,” head coach Gene Allen said. “We didn’t play our best yesterday, but we had a couple play their best tournament of the year. Today, I want to say the pressure got to us a little bit and I think we got a little too consumed with catching Morgan. They have a good bunch and we have all of ours coming back next year. I’m proud of them. I thought we fought hard to finish in second.”

Jackson Cleveland shot a 77 on day two and finished the tournament +11, tied for fifth place. He was named to the All-Tournament Team.

“He has been good all year,” Allen said. “He hits the ball extremely well. He is going to be phenomenal. For a ninth grader, he is really good. He keeps his head in the game and he loves the game. He is going to keep getting better and better.”

Jace Calhoun shot a 79 on Tuesday, Peyton Jacobs shot an 80 and Ford Hussey finished with a 92.

Calhoun and Jacobs finished in a tie for 12th at +16.

Morgan’s Jones Free was the low medalist after he finished the tournament -6. Glenwood’s Claire Graham was the female low medalist, finishing at +34.

Following Morgan, Pike and Glenwood, Lakeside and Tuscaloosa finished in a tie for fourth. Southern and Lee Scott finished in sixth and seventh place.