Police Reports

Incident Reports

April 16

Suspicious circumstances were reported on South Three Notch Street.

Runaway juvenile was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on County Road 1101.

Coercion was reported on Rose Circle.

Third-degree domestic violence and third-degree burglary were reported on Richmond Avenue.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and lost property were reported on U.S. 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on South Brundidge Street.

Possession with intent to distribute was reported on West Orange Street.

A custody dispute was reported County Road 1126.

Miscellaneous offenses were reported on South Three Notch Street.

Intimidating a witness was reported on Elm Street.

April 17

Second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Dr. L.C. McMillian Avenue.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and arrest of fugitive from justice were reported on Floyd Street.

A vehicle was searched on Pecan Lane.

Possession of marijuana was reported on North Ridge End.

Second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 18

Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree assault and harassment was reported on Rose Circle.

Menacing was reported on Northridge Circle.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on County Road 5516

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

An animal complaint was reported on University Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment on was reported on County Road 5527.

April 19

Driving under the influence was reported on John H. Witherington Drive.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Azalea Court.

Second-degree criminal mischief and harassment was reported on Elm Street.

First-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on North Three Notch Street.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Harassment was reported on Troy Plaza Loop.

Damage to Property was reported on Gibbs Street.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Emerald Drive.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Aster Avenue.

April 20

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Academy Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on Elba Hwy.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on University Avenue.

Reckless endangerment was reported on Lotus Lane.

Property Damage was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Harassment was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Pecan Drive.

April 21

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Railroad Avenue.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A death investigation was reported on Lightfoot Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

Identity theft was reported on North Court Square.

Third-degree domestic violence, harassment, and interference with a domestic violence emergency call was reported on Ashley Avenue.

April 22

A domestic dispute was reported on University Avenue.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

A death investigation was conducted on Needmore Road

Second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Three Notch Street.

April 23

A vehicle was searched on North Three Notch Street.

Harassment was reported on Lotus Lane

A vehicle was searched on Aster Avenue.

Obstructing government operations and attempting to elude law enforcement officers was reported on Henderson Highway

A domestic dispute was reported on Magnolia Court.

A vehicle as searched on Holmes Street.

