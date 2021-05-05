Pike County, Goshen ready for area tournament

The Goshen Lady Eagles and the Pike County Lady Bulldogs begin postseason play on Thursday morning when they head to Opp for the Class 3A Area 4 Tournament.

Both teams will attempt to finish in either first or second place on Thursday in order to advance to the regional tournament. The tournament will feature a double elimination-style format.

The Lady Bulldogs enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed and the Bulldogs come in as the No. 4 seed.

The Lady Eagles will take on top seeded Opp to begin the tournament at 9 a.m. The winner of that game will play the winner of Pike County and New Brockton.

“It’s going to take us hitting the ball,” Warrick said. “The last time we played them (Opp) we played them better. They are really good and have a lot of pitchers. Last time we played them we hit them and held them pretty close. We need to play error free ball. We can have a chance against New Brockton and Pike County if we can keep the number of errors down. It seems like we have one inning when we fall apart and have six errors. You just can’t do that.”

The Lady Bulldogs finished area play in the regular season with a 3-3 record. In order to get to where they want to be, head coach Rebecca Kid believes the bats need to wake up.

“We are going to have to hit the ball well,” Kidd said. “We started the season hitting the ball really well. We still have three kids batting over .500, but we haven’t hit as well in the last few games. We have to hit the ball well tomorrow (Thursday).”

The Bulldogs want to win the area tournament, but with one of the best teams in the state in Opp in the tournament, the Bulldogs are focusing on a top two finish.

“Our main focus is going to be beating New Brockton and Goshen,” Kidd said. “Definitely compete with Opp and try to get them off balance a little bit.”

The area championship is scheduled for 7 p.m.