expand
Ad Spot

May 5, 2021

Photo/Dan Smith

Trojans finish second in Area 4 Tournament

By Mike Hensley

Published 8:15 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans finished the Class 5A Area 4 Tournament in second place after going 2-2 on Tuesday in Andalusia.

The Trojans picked up a pair of wins against Greenville, but lost to champions Andalusia twice.

The Trojans scored nine first inning runs in their 20-4 game one win against Greenville.

The Trojans took a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning against Andalusia in their second game of the day, but allowed two sixth inning runs and fell 3-2.

The Trojans knocked off Greenville 15-0 in game three before falling to Andalusia 6-5 in game four.

A second place finish sends the Trojans to the regional tournament in Gulf Shores.

Game one lasted just three innings and starting pitcher Molly Garrett pitched all three. Garrett allowed four runs, two of which were earned, three hits and three walks.

McKenzie Cain had three hits, including two home runs and totaled eight RBI and three runs scored. Madison Allen finished 3-3 with three runs scored.

After allowing Greenville to score three first inning runs, the Trojans took an early commanding lead at 9-3.

The Trojans had six first inning hits. There were three extra base hits in the inning, including a three-run home run by Cain.

After scoring three more runs in the second to go up 12-3, the Trojans added eight more runs in the third inning. Cain hit her second home run of the game; it was one of five third inning hits for the Trojans.

Hannah Sparrow pitched six innings for the Trojans in game two. She allowed three unearned runs, five hits and two walks. She finished with four strikeouts.

The Trojans finished with three hits. Madison Stewart, Hannah Sparrow and Madison Allen each had a hit for the Trojans. Allen had both of the Trojans’ RBI.

Similar to their game one win against Greenville, the Trojans scored

More News

Pike County, Goshen ready for area tournament

Brundidge approves rezoning

House may vote on gambling

The Pioneer Museum needs volunteers to help clean up nature trail

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you support casino gambling in Alabama?

    • Yes. (74%, 79 Votes)
    • No. (19%, 20 Votes)
    • I'm not sure. (7%, 8 Votes)

    Total Voters: 107

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events