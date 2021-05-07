Troy Regional’s goal is the best health care possible

Last week it was reported that Troy Regional Medical Center received an “A” rating from the Leapfrog Group. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit watchdog organization that serves as a voice for health care consumers. The group reviews hospital culture, safety, nursing staff levels, hygiene practices, and overuse of antibiotics among other criteria. We are very proud to have received an “A” rating for this last reporting period. I think it serves as validation of the great work being performed daily at Troy Regional.

My goal will continue to be to provide Troy, Pike County and all the surrounding communities the best health care possible.

What makes a good hospital will vary from person to person. At Troy Regional, we can’t provide all things to all people, but we are working to be the best this area has ever had. We are continually recruiting the very best physicians and other providers to practice in Pike county providing primary care as well as recruiting many specialties that this area has not seen before. We are replacing equipment and updating patient rooms and departments throughout the hospital, all for the good of our community.

Above all we are promoting a culture within our walls of caring for each other and our patients. We want to be the “Best Place to Work” and the “Best Hospital Possible” for you to receive medical care. Covid is still here and is still a challenge to our community, state and country but remember, we are still here to take care of your needs. We’ve learned a lot through this pandemic and one of the best realizations is that it takes all of us to protect ourselves, our families and our patients. I hope we take this lesson with us into the future that I pray is a Covid free future.

Rick E. Smith is chief executive officer of Troy Regional Medical Center.