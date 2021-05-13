Pike County 4-H announces County Competition winners

Pike County 4-H held its County Competition at Pike Liberal Arts with 38 4-H’ers from Pike Liberal Arts, Covenant Christian, the Home School Club and the Community Club competing.

Jennifer Brown, assistant agent, Pike County Extension Service, said each category of competition had its unique challenges and the 4H-ers did an outstanding job meeting the challenges.

“The eXtreme Birdhouse category lets 4-H’ers show off their creativity, share their design abilities, use their skill as architects, artists or craftsmen, and carry through on a challenging project,” Brown said. “The challenge is to construct a creative birdhouse without using a kit or existing birdhouse, to have an original design, and to be completed by youth competing.”

The winners in the eXtreme Birdhouse category, junior division are Lillian Crawford, first place; Mary Clark and Maggie James Brown, second place and Abigail Wilson, third place.

Extreme Birdhouse, senior division category first-place winner is Raeghan Worley.

“The challenge of Blocks Rock is to build a structure made from Legos or other building blocks-no kits allowed,” Brown said. “Each entry must be an original design built by the youth competing. The entries are judged on creativity, structure, and design.”

Blocks Rock: Junior Division, Olivia Gregory, first place; Drew Worley, second place; and Julianna Knight, third place.

Intermediate Division, Sean Alexander, first place, and Heather Gladwell, second place.

Blocks Rock, Senior I Division: First place Jeremy Speros.

Blocks Rock, Senior II Division: Matthew Speros.

Brown said “World I See” and “World I Imagine” show off the students’ creativity and introduces them to the basics of photography in either the World I See or the World I Imagine.

“The students are instructed to find what is interesting or unusual in the community, school, or home,” Brown said. “The challenge is to recognize good photographic composition and techniques, to explore their own preferences and choices and learn and practice skills that will be useful when taking photographs.”

World I Imagine- Junior ages 9-11, Silas Sanders, first place, homeschool.

World I Imagine- Intermediate 12-13 years old, Mallory Sanders, first place, homeschool.

World I See-Junior Division ages 9-11, Olivia Gregory, first place, Pike Liberal Arts School. Shelbie Smelcher, second place, PLAS; Brea Swindall, third place, Covenant Christian School.

World I See- Intermediate Division 12-13 years old, William Speros, first place, homeschool.

World I See- Senior I 14-15 years old, Jeremy Speros first place, homeschool.

World I See- Senior II 16-18 years, Matthew Speros, first place, homeschool.

The $15 Challenge encourages 4-H’ers to shop to in new places, save money and put together a great outfit, Brown said. “In this challenge, 4-H’ers need to choose clothing that makes them look good by using good shopping skills and communicate clearly. They are judged on appearance, cost of clothing, choosing items with a purpose and consumer skills acquired.

Winners in the $15 Challenge, Junior Division ages 9-11, are Rachel Worley, first, homeschool and Drew Worley, second place, homeschool. Intermediate, 12-13 years old, Heather Gladwell, homeschool.

“Storytelling is one of our oldest traditions. It is a way to pass on history and to help us understand our world,” Brown said. “Just as importantly, storytelling fulfills our need to entertain and to be entertained. ‘Have I Got a Story’ lets 4H’ers demonstrate their abilities to speak before an audience, share their thoughts and feelings, entertain others, build their confidence, and provide a community service that is enjoyable and meaningful.

Have I got a Story! Winners, Junior Division, ages 9-11. Abigail Wilson- first place, Pike Liberal Arts School; Julianna Knight and Elizabeth Weed, second place, Pike Liberal Arts School; Drew and Rachel Worley, third place, homeschool.

Have I got a Story! -Senior I Division, ages 14-15 years. Jeremy Speros, first place, homeschool; Raeghan Worley, second place, homeschool.