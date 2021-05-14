Brundidge holds appreciation luncheon for BPD

The City of Brundidge held a special appreciation luncheon for the Brundidge Police Department officers on Friday.

Brundidge Mayor Isabelle Boyd had a National Police Week proclamation framed and presented it to the department.

“I want you to know I do have your back,” Boyd told officers. “I want you to know you are very important to me and the community and we are proud of you and very grateful for your service.”

The city treated officers to a luncheon from Firehouse Subs and also presented special gift baskets to the officers as a show of thanks.

Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James said it was very important to remember the officers that came before.

“I can’t put into words how appreciative I am of the opportunity to serve,” James said. “The Brundidge Police Department hasn’t been impacted by losing an officer to violence. But, there are departments in the county, state and nation who have lost officers in the line of duty. We want to take time to honor those officers.”

The Brundidge Police Department then held a moment of silence in remembrance of officers lost in the line of duty.

James said he wanted to personally thank Brundidge officers for the job they do.

“I want you to continue to do great jobs,” James said. “I’ve seen good things from all of you. There are some things we need to work on, but when we all work together we can make this community safer. I appreciate all the effort and hard work you put in.”