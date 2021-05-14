Troy Public Library transformed for tale telling

Why go to Disney World this summer when there’s a world of wonder right here in Troy at the Troy Public Library’s children corner.

“Nature took over!” shouted Gideon Sutton.

And, for sure it did.

Shanlie Wolter, children and young adult librarian, and her assistants have transformed the chil-dren’s corner at the TPL library into a jungle wonderland. Vines trail from the ceiling with mon-keys leaping from vine to vine. An alligator rules the river with his flapping tail and gnashing teeth and a lion is napping in the safari tent.

Jungle birds rule the trees and other jungle animals are hiding there.

Visitors to the TPL Jungle Land may cruise in a safari jeep and nap at night in the safari tent. How-ever, the tent must be shared with the King of the Jungle.

Wolter said there is a wonder-world of fun to be had at the Troy Public Library’s Summer Reading Program beginning in June. The Summer Reading Program is for ages 4-12 and the Young Adults Summer Reading Program is for ages 12-18.

“The younger children who have come in and seen how the children’s corner has been transformed are very excited about the summer reading program and anxious to get started,” Wolter said. “Gid-eon is right. Nature has taken over.”

And, with the Tails and Tales theme for the summer reading program, there is cause for great ex-citement.

“The library decorations are super-epic,” said Jane Pack. “There’s a safari tent with super fluffy grass (actually fluffy carpet), monkeys and a parrot and lions!”

The transformation of the children’s corner is reason for excitement but Wolter said it’s even more than that. With the restrictions of COVID-19, the school year was disrupted and the library was not able to host an on-site summer reading program last year.

“So, the children and young adults are anxious to get back together and enjoy the fun that comes with learning and the fellowship of friends,” she said.

Gideon agreed that he is “definitely” more excited about the summer reading program this year and Jane said she really missed the summer reading program.

The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program for both age groups is “Tails and Tales” and, as the theme suggests, the focus of the program will be, but not limited to, animals and stories about animals.

“The summer program for ages 4 and 5 will include a safari through the children’s department,” Wolter said. “Also, an outdoor dig for fossils, a pet show and a teddy bear sleepover.

“For ages 6 through 11, we have a Splish-Splash Summer Bash planned, a pet show and movie day. And, there’s the possibility of another event or two.”

The young adults, ages 12-18, will have the opportunity to play “Giant Jumanji, a game for those who seek to find a way to leave the world behind.

It’s a life-sized version of the legendary board game, “Jumanji” and Wolter said, “It’s fun!”

“There will also be a Pokemon Party and players may bring their own cards and/or device and join the fun or trade cards and play.”

There will also be a pet show featuring the coolest and most talented pets in town.

“We’ll have laser tag at the library and later close out the Summer Reading Program with Movie Day,” Wolter said. “And, don’t forget the reading logs because summer reading is fun. Remem-ber, too, all logs must be turned in by July 13.”

Registration is now open for the Summer Reading Program at the Troy Public Library. To register, call 334-566-1314 or stop by the library during regular library hours.