Book Nook to reopen

After being closed since March 19, 2020, the Book Nook at the Troy Public Library will reopen at 9 a.m. on June 1.

And, the Book Nook reopening will be a BOGO event.

“When you buy a book, you will get a book of the same or lesser value free,” said Janice Johnson with Friends of the Library, a volunteer group that staffs the Book Nook at the Troy Public Library.

“The Book Nook has a large selection of books for all ages and books of all kinds,” Johnson said. “We have biographies and autobiographies, fiction and non-fiction.”

The Book Nook has books about sports and animals and cook-books and mystery books, books about travel and adventure and books the bring tears to readers’ eyes and others that cause readers to laugh out loud. And, most all of the books are priced at a dollar or even less.

“We also have puzzles, cassette tapes and a variety of other re-lated items,” Johnson said. “So, we invite everyone to visit the Book Nook on June 1 and buy one book and get one free and then come back often.”

Johnson said the funds raised at the Book Nook support the Troy Public Library in a variety of ways including the children’s programs. The Book Nook recently assisted with the up-grade of a computer system.

The purpose of the Book Nook is to encourage reading among all ages, to offer books at affordable prices and to support the Troy Public Library and its programs.

After re-opening, the Book Nook will be open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and until noon on Saturday.