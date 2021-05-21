Plans underway for historic Pike County celebration

Pike County, Alabama was created on December 17, 1821 and the county’s bicentennial celebration is soon to begin.

Just how the momentous event will be celebrated and for how long, is yet to be determined.

But one thing is certain, there will be a celebration, said McKenize Wilson, Pike County Commission administrator.

“A committee of community members has met and, already, plans are underway for an artists’ event at the Johnson Center for the Arts and for historic photographs to be on display at the Pike County Fair and at the Peanut Butter Festival in Brundidge in October,” Wilson said. “Photographs for these displays are needed. Those who have photographs that would be of interest are asked to make copies of the original photographs with identifying information and drop them off at the Pike County Extension Office or the Pike County Chamber Office.”

The copies will be kept on file for future use.

Wilson said a countywide reception and Pike County Bicentennial Birthday Party is being planned in Troy and a committee is working toward placing a historical marker at China Grove, one of the first settled areas of Pike County.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has plans to celebrate Pike County’s milestone event that will include communities throughout the county.

Just what will be planned around the county and when, Wilson said, is yet to be known.

The individual communities might want to have celebrations and the Troy University Appreciation Day Parade and high school and church homecomings could possibly want to celebrate the county’s two hundred years.

“There are many possibilities for Pike County’s Bicentennial celebration with a culminating event on December 17, 2021,” Wilson said. “I’m sure many entertaining events will be planned in the coming months as we celebrate 200 years in Pike County.”