Ellen “Joyce” Prescott, age 82, a longtime resident of Troy, Alabama, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021. A funeral service was held Monday, May 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Pastor Marlon Brown officiating. Burial was followed in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Pete Presctt, Tim Cumuze, Josh Prescott, Auburn Roland, and Forrest Lee serving as pallbearers. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Ring…ring, knock…knock. There’s Joyce, she’s checking-in for a hearty visit packed full of love and chatter. Gab was one of Joyce’s best qualities, and it was discovered and crafted early on. She was born in Coffee County, Alabama, and at a young age, with her family, moved to Troy, Alabama, where she went on to graduate from Troy High School in 1957. She went to work straightaway securing a clerical associate position with the Alabama Department of Transportation. Throughout her tenure, Joyce proved to be a straightforward delight and invaluable fixture within the department. In 1994, after 37 years, she grasped her retirement and bid a well-deserved farewell. Joyce was a longtime member and faithful servant at Bush Memorial Baptist Church where she offered support to numerous minis-tries and cherished fellowship with her church family. She enjoyed adventure and companionship with her steady friend, Gus Hill, and together they learned to appreciate and embrace their commonalities and differences in pastimes, like watching golf and working crossword puzzles. Joyce nurtured and supported Gus until his passing, and then, when life’s pace changed, she learned to appreciate more of its conveniences, like a daily plate of delicious Southern fare from Sister’s Restaurant. With less time spent tending the kitchen, she took every moment to enjoy the things she loved best. Joyce indulged in a good book, stayed abreast of the daily news in the paper, and cherished all her opportunities to visit with family and friends. Like we know, Joyce was never without words, and the sound of her voice will long beckon sweet memories. Thinking of her signature signoff, “I love you a bushel and a peck” draws joyful tears and, just as she insisted, will forever summon the response, “and a hug around the neck.” Ms. Prescott is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alto and Ida Hudson Prescott; brothers, Austin Prescott, Byron Prescott, Edward Prescott, and Edgar Prescott; and her longtime companion, Gus Hill. The family wishes to extend many thanks to the staffs of Noble Manor, Elba Health and Rehabilitation, Troy Regional Medical Center, and Day Spring Hospice for their supportive and attentive care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Bush Memorial Baptist Church (605 South George Wallace Drive, Troy, AL 36081). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.