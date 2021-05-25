Mrs. Mary Ann Wilbanks Borom, 77, of Glenwood, Alabama, passed from physical life into the eternal presence of God at the home of her daughter in Defiance, Missouri. Mary died as a result of end stage renal disease. There will be a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5th, at Glenwood Baptist Church, Glenwood, Alabama. The service will be conducted by Pastor Greg Sanders and Pastor Travis Johnson.

Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, Pat Borom; daughter Lucy Hall (Rex); grandchildren Sarah Francis (Codi), Adam Hall (Kathryn), Olivia Shearer (Christian), and Aaron Hall; great-grandsons Daylan, Dawson, and Ashton Francis; brothers Wendell (Darlene) and Orville (Ruth) Wilbanks, sister Sarah Clements (Butch), and brother Dwaine Wilbanks (Nancy). Mary was also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, C.E. Wilbanks and mother, Nina Brittain Wilbanks.

Mary wanted everyone to know the love and grace of God through Jesus that she knew, especially the members of her family. She was a full-time wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her quick wit and sense of humor enabled her to communicate and bond with each generation. Mary wore adversity well and believed the love of Christ and the support of her family and friends enabled her to accomplish this. She refused to think of herself as an inspiration to others, but, in fact, she made a last-ing impact on each person with whom she interacted. Although we will all miss her earthly presence, we are able to rejoice in her eternal presence with God.

The family would like to thank Dr. Todd Pearlstein and his staff, Dr. Hamp Greene and his staff, and Dr. Melanie Halverson and her staff for many years of compassionate and loving care given to Mary. We would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Jackson Hospital, Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital, Physician’s Choice Dialysis Center of Luverne, Fresenius Dialysis Center of Montgomery, Villages of St. Peter’s Nursing Facility of St. Peters, MO, and Caris Hospice for their care during her most recent bout of MRSA bacterial infection and end stage renal disease. Memorial donations can be made to Glenwood Baptist Church, 79 W. Dyer St., Glenwood, AL 36034.