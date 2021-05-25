Police Reports

Arrests

May 19

Keon Travon Likely, 28, County Rd 5516, was charged with carrying concealed weapon, possession with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Shiloh Nicole Christmas, 30, Wichita Falls, Texas, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Lee Herring Jr., Age 37, County Rd 2214, was charged on 10 alias warrants.

Zaquen Davonte Boone, 23, Tate Street, was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence.

May 20

Terence Rodgers, 33, Smith Street, was charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Michael Conley Jordan, 39, West Fairview Street, was charged with driving under the influence.

Billy Joe Starks, 53, County Rd 3331, was charged on an alias warrant.

Annie Louise Hampton, 69, Alabama Highway 87, was charged on a capias warrant.

May 21

Jatoriana D. King, West Fairview Street, was charged with simple assault — family.

Joshuah Kyle Duey, 34, Brundidge, was charged on an alias warrant.

Incidents

May 13

A domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

May 14

A domestic dispute was reported on Butler Drive.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

First-degree theft of property was reported on Elm Street.

Simple assault and third-degree domestic violence was reported on Lotus Lane.

A welfare concern was reported on West Pike Street.

A vehicle was searched on County Road 5520.

Found property was reported on Park Street.

Damage to property was reported at Level Line Apartments.

Menacing and harassment were reported on Lilac Lane.

Disorderly conduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment was reported on West Fairview Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Damage to property was reported on Longbeard Way.

Switched tag was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Theft of an article from an auto was reported on Gibbs Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 7757.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Aster Avenue.

A domestic dispute was reported on county Road 1178.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on North Three Notch Street.

A vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree assault and third-degree domestic violence were reported on County Road 7743.

A welfare concern was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Altered mental status was reported on West Pike Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Jane Road.

May 16

Menacing was reported on County Road 7708.

A domestic dispute was reported on Henderson Avenue.

Possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Eagle Drive.

Fraudulent use credit/debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree theft of property was reported on Northridge Lane.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Welfare concern was reported on West Pike Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Walnut Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, re-ceiving stolen property and second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Rose Circle

A welfare concern was reported on West Pike Street.

May 17

Damage to property was reported on Jane Road.

Menacing was reported on South Pike Street.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on West Pike Street.

Damage to property was reported on West Court Square.

Identity theft was reported on Sanders Road.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Academy Street.

Harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

Methamphetamine possess, drug paraphernalia possession and possessing stolen property was reported on U.S. Highway 231 South.

Harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Damage to property was reported on West Pike Street.

A trespass warning was issued on Dozier Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231 South.

Lost property was recovered on County Road 5516.

A vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on County Rd 5516.

Damage to property on County Road 2238.

May 18

Driving while license revoked was reported on Pike County Lake Road.

Third-degree domestic violence and criminal trespassing were reported on Gibbs. Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231 North.

Criminal mischief was reported on Cobb Court.

Stolen property was recovered on County Rd 5516.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231 North.

Suspicious circumstances were reported.

Harassing communication was reported on East Academy Street.

First-offense possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Trojan Way.

Discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling was reported on Park Street.

A vehicle was searched on County Road 2290.

Harassment was reported on Pierson Street.

Suspicious Circumstances were reported on Murphree Street.

May 19

marijuana possession, carrying concealed, possession with intent to distribute and possession of

controlled substance was reported on South Three Notch Street.

A vehicle fire was reported on County Road 1149.

Second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 231 South.

A towed vehicle as reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree theft of property was reported on Abby Lane.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231 South.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Montgomery Street.

Recovered property was reported on County Road 5518.

A domestic dispute was reported on White Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Rose Circle

May 20

Second-degree theft of property and harassment was reported on Swindall Road.

Damage to property was reported on Gibbs Street.

Unlawful breaking and entering was reported on Elba Highway.

Sexual abuse was reported in Forest Acres.

First-degree theft of property was reported on Elba Highway.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on Elm Street.

Harassing communications were reported on Pecan Drive.

Harassment was reported on Sunset Villas Drive.

A death investigation was conducted on Country Club Road.

Harassment was reported on Rose Circle.

May 21

A domestic dispute was reported on Alabama Highway 87.

Simple assault — family — was reported on West Fairview Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on North Three Notch Street.

Suspicious circumstances on Elba Highway.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231 South.

Suspicious Circumstances were reported on Alabama Highway 87.