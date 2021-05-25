William Lafayette “W.L.” Stallings, age 90, a lifelong resident of Pike County, Alabama, entered eternal rest, Saturday, May 22, 2021. A graveside service for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. inside the mausoleum at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Bobby Weeks officiating. Entombment will follow a committal service at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Hammett, Dennis Park, Boyd Berry, Carroll Hughes, Louie Bundy, James Tribe, and Wayne Gibson. W.L., as you likely and infamously knew him, was a lifelong heartbeat who paced the beaten path between the limits of the Henderson and Spring Hill Communities of Pike County, Alabama, and the city of Troy. He departed his studies in school early to enlist with the United States Army and satisfy his patriotic calling to serve. After a multi-year tour abroad, he returned home honorably and settled in to claim residence at his old family homestead. He was a reputable car salesman by duty, but a passionate steward of cattle farming and grass gazing at heart. There was never, not one day, to pass that he didn’t tour his pastures to admire what was growing. Adventure in the cattle business is rarely absent, and with W.L., it was always entertaining. He impressed upon countless aspiring cattle enthusiasts, hauling them across the Southeast for experiences like the historic dispersal sale of the U.S. Sugar Corporation in Montgomery and around to bid the liveliest stockyards in the tristate area. W. L. was a keen buyer and swift dealer. Around the round-table with a deck of cards, he was a force to be reckoned. There weren’t many hands dealt that he didn’t claim victory, no matter the game or the wager. W.L. grew up rural and meager, both circumstances that shaped his spirit and taught him priceless lessons. He passed those values on, instilling the principles that built a sturdy foundation for his children and providing the proof that hard work often yields great opportunities. It’s been said of him he lived like The Gambler describes in lyrics: “…you’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em, know when to walk away, and know when to run. You never count your money when you’re sittin’ at the table, there’ll be time enough for countin’ when the dealin’s done; every gambler knows that the secret to survivin’ is knowin’ what to throw away and knowin’ what to keep…” W.L.’s dealin’ is done, and the memory of him will forever be an ace you can keep. Mr. Stallings is survived by his children, Dr. William Terry Stallings (Dorie) and Debra Ward; grandchildren, William Ryan Stallings, Lauren Stallings Sword (Kevin), and Holly Dana Hamm; great-grandchildren, William Perry Hamm and Hudson Patrick Sword; siblings, John R. Stallings (Diana), Elloise Stallings Livingston, and James Stanley Stallings (Virginia); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Stallings; mother, Selma Stallings Jones; and brother, Lacy Lamar Stallings. The family wishes to ex-tend special thanks to Dr. Ben Smith for his supportive care and engaging visits over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Glenwood First United Methodist Church (PO Box 53, Glenwood, AL 36034). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stallings family.