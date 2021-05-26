Pike County to offer summer school

Pike County Schools are offering summer school for grades kindergarten through 12 at all school locations with the exception of Banks. Students at Banks will attend summer school at Pike County Elementary and Pike County High schools.

The first session will be June 8 through 24 and the second session will be July 6 through 22. The sessions will be from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Transportation will be provided.

The goal of the summer schools is for students to make up any deficit skills and achievement goals caused by a lag in time, in attendance and in academics.

Carter said notifications to parents about the need for their child to attend summer school are going out this week.

Parents who think their child could benefit from summer school but do not receive notifications, should contact the school their child attends in the event there has been missed communications.