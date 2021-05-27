Colley Complex to resume services June 1

The Colley Senior Complex will resume services “as normal” on Tuesday, June 1.

Catherine Jordan, complex director, said the okay came from the State of Alabama Department of Senior Services.

“The Colley Senior Complex had reopened on a limited basis on April 19 with masks and social distancing required by the Center for Disease Control (CDC),” Jordan said. “We checked temperatures and, if a participant had been in a situation where they could have been exposed to COVID-19, they could not participate.

“When we open the doors on June 1, masks will be preferred but not required. It will be up to those who participate as to whether they want to wear a mask or not. They will decide what is best for them and what they feel comfortable doing regarding others.”

Jordan said all classes at the Colley Senior Complex will open on June 1 with the exception of a few which require some maintenance updates.

“And, we will not have the senior singles’ socials at this time, nor pot-lucks from home,” Jordan said. “We have to remember that COVID-19 is not over. The best way to protect ourselves and others is to be vaccinated. We will depend on those who have temperature, coughs, sore throat, shortness of breath, headaches and chills to make the right decisions about participating.”

Jordan said she is not certain what to expect with the reopening of the senior center.

“When we opened with limitations, participation was light at first but began to pick up each week,” she said. “Some people were comfortable with coming back; others said it was too early. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The Troy Nutrition Center will also open on June 1.