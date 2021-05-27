PB Festival still stickin’ around: Festival date is last Saturday in October

Neither rain, sleet, hail nor a twisting tornado could stop the Annual Peanut Butter Festival in Brundidge. Then, along came COVID-19 and the Peanut Butter Festival “ground” to a halt in 2020.

But, with better times forecast, the Brundidge Historical Society has its sights set on the last Saturday in October 2021.

“With the support and help of the City of Brundidge, the history society is confident that we will be able to host our Peanut Butter Festival safely,” said Lawrence Bowden, BHS president. “We have had so many inquiries about our annual harvest and heritage celebration that we are confident, too, that people are ready to get out and enjoy the fun of an outdoor festival. What better can we offer than a festival that honors the foodstuff that helped sustain the local community during the Great Depression and the farmers who produced the peanut?”

The Peanut Butter Festival began on a Halloween night in 1992 and is a recreation of the Saturdays of yesteryear when folks came into town to celebrate a successful harvest season.

The Peanut Butter Festival gets off to a fast start with “runners” in the 5K Peanut Butter Run followed by non-stop entertainment on the grounds of the historic Bass House in downtown Brundidge.

“We’ll have all of the traditional Peanut Butter Festival events, non-stop entertainment, arts, crafts, food vendors with all the favorite festival foods, Alabama’s longest peanut butter and jelly sandwich, contests for kids and adults, a barnyard, the Peanut Butter Kids’ contest, the Peanut Butter Recipe Contest, the Nutter Butter Parade and something new.”

Bowden said the BHS members are excited about the opportunity to once again host the Peanut Butter Festival and invite everyone to mark their calendars for the last Saturday in October as a time to celebrate the harvest season in old-fashioned style in Brundidge.