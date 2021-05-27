Troy football returns to 100 percent capacity in 2021

Troy University announced that Veterans Memorial Stadium will have no capacity restrictions next football season.

After being limited due to COVID-19 last season, Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced on Thursday that not only will Veterans Memorial Stadium operate at full capacity, but full tailgating will also return to campus in the fall. The announcement of 100 percent capacity was announced 100 days from when the Trojans return to Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“We are extremely excited to announce that we will be operating at full capacity in the fall and welcoming our amazing fans back to campus to enjoy our enhanced gameday experience, which extends to tailgating on campus,” Jones said. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans throughout our venues with our enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures we implemented this past year. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Trojan Nation for their great support last year during the most challenging and unprecedented year in collegiate athletics. We can’t wait to see everyone back in The Vet to once again give our Trojans one of the best home field advantages in the Sun Belt Conference.”

The decision to get back to 100 percent capacity came after Troy Athletics had extensive discussions with university leaders, local and state lawmakers and health care professionals.

Troy also announced game times for four of their contests this fall.

The Trojans will open the season with back-to-back games at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Their games against Southern (Sept. 4) and against Liberty (Sept. 11) are both scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Both games can be seen on ESPN+.

One week later the Trojans will travel to take on Southern Miss on Sept. 18. Kickoff is once again scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Trojans will travel to take on Coastal Carolina on October 28 in front of a national audience on ESPNU. Game time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (CT).

Troy’s 2021 home schedule includes Southern (Sept. 4), Liberty (Sept. 11), Georgia Southern (Oct. 9), South Alabama (Nov. 6), Louisiana (Nov. 13) and Appalachian State (Nov. 20).

ESPN announced dates for the 2021 bowl season. Bowls that include the Sun Belt are the Cure Bowl (Dec. 17), The Lending Tree Bowl (Dec. 18), R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 18), Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 20) and the Camellia Bowl (Dec. 25).