Jimmy Lunsford

Jimmy C. Lunsford, age 77, a resident of Troy, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham. Funeral Services for Mr. Lunsford were held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Park Memorial Methodist Church with the Rev. Danny Arnold officiating. A private family burial followed. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Jimmy was born in 1943 in Troy and grew up on the family farm in the Needmore community of Pike County. He graduated from Charles Henderson High School in 1961. In 1963, he joined the Alabama Ar-my National Guard and attended OCS. After military service of 20 years and achieving the rank of Major, he retired from military service. After working with the Alabama Deployment Office in Montgomery, he returned to Troy to begin work with Liberty National Insurance Company. Jimmy was elected to the Troy City Commission in 1982 and in 1985 was elected Mayor when Troy changed to a Mayor/Council form of government. Jimmy retired in 2012 after serving 30 years as Mayor. After retiring, he continued serving the community with the Pike County Economic Development Office.

Jimmy married the love of his life, the former Faye Stephens, in 1965. He had a deep love for his family and friends and was an incredible husband, father, and granddaddy. He made everyone feel special at City Hall, Troy football games, the family farm, on the golf course, and especially at home with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Faye Lunsford; son, Jim Lunsford (Joy); daughter, Holly Slaughter (Al); grandchildren: Jaxen Lunsford, Jennalee Lunsford, Mary Stoltze, Ridge Slaughter; sisters: Elizabeth Grissett, Diane Harrellson, and Beverly Casey (James).

Mr. Lunsford was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Ruth Lunsford; siblings: Foy, Margaret, Bernice, and Brenda.

Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Grissett, Rod Grissett, Jaxen Lunsford, Steve Stephens, Darren Ste-phens, and Gary Guthrie.

Honorary pallbearers will be Monday Night Mens Group, his “Golfing Buddies,” and the City of Troy Past and Present Employees

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Park Memorial United Methodist Church or the Pike Medical Foundation.

