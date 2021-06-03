Police Reports

Arrests

May 28

Latisha Monique Lamon Williams, 45, Sunset Villas Drive, was charged on two alias warrants.

Sammie Davis Belcher Jr., 27, Railroad Street, Louisville, was charged with possession of a con-trolled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Tommy Senn, 40, County road 2290, Goshen, was charged with first-degree theft of property.

May 29

Parker Montgomerie Englen, 49, Shreve Road, Andalusia, was charged with public intoxication.

Kierra Da’Nasia Jackson, 21, Robin Drive, was charged on alias warrants.

Pamela Nicole Mercer, 23, County Road 7708, was charged on a capias warrant.

May 30

Nickolas Thomas Massey, 24, Alabama Highway 125, Brundidge, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.

May 31

Tarence Cortez Dixon, 36, Turtle Court, Montgomery, was charged with possession of amphet-amine, second-degree possession of marijuana and first-offense possession of drug parapher-nalia.

Tiyah Lasha Johnson, Age 22, Gibbs Street, was charged on an alias warrant.

A minor on Corman Avenue was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.

June 1

Nicholas Blake Golden, 28, Guyton Street, Elba, was charged on three alias warrants.

A minor on North Knox Street was charged on a capias warrant.

Charles David Fisbeck, 68, Crosscreek Circle, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Kentrel Jaffon Rumlin, 38, Gilmore Road, Brundidge, was charged on two alias warrants.

Travadious Stephone Arkell King, 23, Gibbs Street, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Incidents

May 22

Driving under the influence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassing communications were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Rose Circle.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Theft was reported on County Road 7708.

Switched tag was reported on West Fairview Street.

Carrying an illegal gun and resisting arrest were reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.

A vehicle was searched on South George Wallace Drive.

A vehicle fire was reported on County Road 2228.

Burglary was reported on County Road 5520.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

May 23

A vehicle was towed on County Road 3302.

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, exceeding reasonable road speed, im-proper lane usage and reckless driving were reported on South Brundidge Street.

Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on First Avenue.

May 24

A juvenile problem was reported on Spradley Drive.

A domestic dispute was reported on Park Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Johnnie Mae Warren Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances were reported at Foxcroft Apartments.

First-degree criminal mischief was reported on Montgomery Street.

Miscellaneous offenses were reported on China Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on Arrowhead Drive.

Damage to Property was reported on John Lewis Drive.

Harassment was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

Harassing Communications were reported on Sunset Villas Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Butler Drive.

Third-degree assault was reported on Butler Drive.

May 25

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle fire was reported on County Road 3319.

Auto theft was reported on Orion Street.

A vehicle fire was reported on County Road 3319.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Butler Drive.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Chase Lane

Third-degree domestic violence and harassment were reported on Butler Drive.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Butler Drive.

May 26

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Hunter Mountain Parkway.

May 27

Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijua-na Second Degree, Drug Trafficking and Carrying a concealed weapon on S Brundidge Street

Property damage was reported on Honeysuckle Road

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of a controlled substance on was reported on Pike County Lake Road.

Driving while license revoked was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

May 28

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Rose Circle.

Third-degree domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergency call was reported on East Elm Street.

Harassment was reported on Alabama Highway 87.

First-degree theft of property was reported on Jasmine Court.

A towed vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Theft on was reported n County Road 3304.

Reckless endangerment was reported on Hubbard Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 1128.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Hunters Mountain.

Damage to property was reported on South George Wallace Drive.

A vehicle was searched on Park Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and first-offense drug paraphernalia were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Enzor Road.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on Folmar Street.

Property damage was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

May 29

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on Academy Street.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Giddens Street.

Theft was reported on Hudson Street.

A criminal trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle was searched on Gibbs Street.

Harassment was reported on Elba Highway.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Dr. L.C. McMillian Avenue.

An animal bite was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

A traffic stop was reported on University Avenue.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle was searched on Pike County Lake Road.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on West Fairview Street.

A vehicle was searched on South Three Notch Street.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Walter Drive.

A domestic dispute was reported on Botts Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Williams Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Aster Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on North Knox Street.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Brundidge Street.

Damage to property was reported on Sunset Villas Drive.

Animal nuisance was reported on Academy Street.

Possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Alabama Highway 87.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 5516.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Terrace Trail.

A domestic dispute was reported on Corman Avenue.

May 31

Amphetamine possession, possession of marijuana, and first-offense drug paraphernalia were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Pecan Drive.

Driving while license revoked was reported on South Oak Street.

Found property was reported on Enzor Drive.

Driving while license revoked was reported on West Fairview Street.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Shoplifting was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A vehicle was searched on Elba Highway.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Abandonment of a child and a domestic dispute were reported on Gibbs Street.

June 1

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Daisy Court

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle search, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana were reported on Corman Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment on was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

A death investigation was conducted on West Fairview Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on University Avenue.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Botts Avenue.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Carrying concealed weapon and second-degree possession of marijuana were reported on North Three Notch Street.

A trespass warning was issued and lost property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on County Road 5521.

A domestic dispute was reported on Azalea Court.

A death investigation was conducted on West Orange Street.

Third-degree domestic violence and violation of a domestic violence property order were re-ported on North Three Notch Street.

A trespass warning was issued at Southland Village.

An accidental shooting was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license revoked was reported on South Three Notch Street.