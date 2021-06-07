PCSO looking for BBQ burglar

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly burglarized a popular barbecue restaurant.

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, the BBQ House, on U.S. Highway 231, just north of Troy, was burglarized on Thursday, June 3. Thomas said approximately $500 was taken.

Thomas said the burglary was likely an inside job. He said investigators were able to determine the back door to the business was intentionally left unlocked the night of the burglary. Thomas said investigators were able to determine a suspect entered the back door of the barbecue restaurant and took the money.

Thomas said the burglary was discovered the following morning.

Thomas said investigators identified an employee, Derek Duvoil Jones, as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.