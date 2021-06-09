Cats take early lead in Human Society Pet Photo Contest

The starting gun sounded June 7, for the 2022 Pet Photo Contest and the pets are fast out of the chutes.

The Humane Society of Pike County’s 2022 Pet Photo Contest is off to a neck-and-neck start with two felines, Baby Jack, a tabby, and Cali, a calico, in an early lead.

The 2022 Pet Photo Contest got underway Monday and, if history repeats itself, the contest will end with a flurry of votes being cast around contest end at 5 p.m. August 27, said Donna Brockmann, Humane Society of Pike County president.

“We are excited to be underway and encourage all pet owners to enter their pets,” Brockmann said. “The entry fee is only $10 and votes are $1 each. Voting began as soon as there was an entry in the contest. The money raised will fund the HSPC’s annual spay/neuter program, which helps reduce the number of unwanted and unloved dogs and cats in Pike County. “

The winner of the Pet Photo Contest will be featured on the cover of the HSPC’s 2022 Pet Photo Calendar. Monthly and weekly winning pets will also be featured. Every pet entered will be pictured on the 2022 Pet Photo Calendar.

Entries in the 2022 Pet Photo Contest may be made on the Humane Society of Pike County’s website at www.pikehumane.org.

Brockmann said the entries may also be made at several area businesses including Jinright’s Hillside Antiques, Three Notch Antiques, Southern Scents and Sensations, Little Framery and Haisten, Wiggins and Shipman.